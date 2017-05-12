Beam Communications Pty Ltd: Another World First for Beam Communications

The Thuraya WE is the world's first all-in-one dual mode satellite and LTE portable Wi-Fi Hotspot

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / Beam Communications Pty Ltd (Beam), a wholly owned subsidiary of World Reach Limited (ASX: WWR), has designed, developed and manufactured the world's first Satellite and LTE Wi-Fi hotspot product under an OEM arrangement with Thuraya Telecommunications Company of Dubai (Thuraya).

Thuraya publicly launched the innovative new terminal, known as the Thuraya WE, at the 2017 Thuraya Partner Conference in Dubai in April. The product is the world's first all-in-one dual mode Satellite and LTE portable Wi-Fi Hotspot.

The terminal will enable users to access satellite internet at speeds up to 384kbps, as well as LTE speeds in the Megabits per second when used in Cellular LTE mode, which is auto-selected by the terminal when that service is available. "This is an exciting new product, the first Hotspot to offer the embedded dual mode functionality, and it's a demonstration of Beam's continuous focus on innovation," said Michael Capocchi, President of Beam.

Beam also developed a dedicated Thuraya WE App, for both iOS and Android devices that will enable simple and easy access to worldwide voice calls and SMS services, along with the use of all applications on a smartphone, tablet or desktop. This includes full support of services such as i-message®, Skype®, WhatsApp®, Viber®, YouTube, WeChat®, email services and any other internet-accessible content for up to 10 users simultaneously via a simple Wi-Fi connection.

The terminal will also facilitate seamless roaming by Thuraya customers, from satellite to terrestrial LTE services via either a Thuraya SIM card or a standard GSM SIM card, enabling users to utilize the best option available.

Thuraya has agreements with more than 395 GSM cellular roaming partners, particularly in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, that enable roaming from the cellular service across to the satellite service on the same SIM card. This will optimize the appeal of the Thuraya WE Hotspot, and early indications of likely demand have been very encouraging.

"The timely delivery of the Thuraya WE is a great achievement and demonstrates Beam's focus on technology development while fulfilling the growing needs of major satellite operators and customers," said Davide Carpegna, VP of Product and Business Development at Beam.

Beam will release early units for demonstrations and marketing activities soon, with the Thuraya WE commercial units available from Thuraya in the second half of 2017.

About Beam Communications Pty Ltd

Beam Communications Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of World Reach Limited (ASX:WRR). Beam Communications designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of Thuraya, Iridium & Inmarsat Satellite voice, data, tracking terminals and accessories for the global telecommunications market. Beam is a strategic partner to three of the four major Mobile Satellite Service operators and has an extensive global network of partner's reselling solutions that are deployed into a wide range of vertical markets including Maritime, Transport, Government, Defence, Mining, Global Traveler, Construction, Forestry, Emergency Services, Relief Aid, Telemetry and Rural Telephony. For more information, visit www.beamcommunications.com.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Thuraya Telecommunications Company is an industry-leading MSS operator and a global telecommunication provider offering innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including energy, broadcast media, maritime, military and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya's superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by satellite and across the whole planet through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company's diverse range of technologically superior and highly reliable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provides ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Thuraya remains committed to serving humanity through delivery of the essential tools for optimal connectivity, never leaving anyone out of reach. For more information, visit www.thuraya.com.

About World Reach Limited

World Reach Limited is an Australian publicly listed company (ASX:WRR) with strategic ownership of companies involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of equipment, applications and services for the global needs of Information Communication & Technology markets. For more information, visit www.worldreach.com.au.

