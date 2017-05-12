Global and China Supercapacitor Industry Report 2017 - Market will Grow to RMB13.84 Billion by 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Supercapacitor Industry Report, 2017-2020" report to their offering.

In 2016, China's supercapacitor market size reported roughly RMB4.96 billion, and the figure by 2020 will swell to RMB13.84 billion.

At present, there are thousands of supercapacitor manufacturers around the world, of which Asian players occupy up to about 57%, followed by American ones with the share of around 26% and European counterparts holding 8%. Among them, Japan, the United States, Russia, South Korea and some European countries master comparatively mature technologies, dominating the global market.

As foreign countries started earlier in the field of supercapacitors and held advanced technologies, Japan-based Panasonic and Nec Tokin, the United States-based Maxwell and other foreign products ever seized more than 90% share of the Chinese market. But with the emergence of Chinese supercapacitor companies, the share of foreign products has dropped to about 60%.

In terms of products, China's competitiveness in button-type supercapacitors is weak, while foreign products account for almost 90% of the market segment. As for winding-type and large supercapacitors, China's technical level is close to the international level, and the China-made supercapacitors make up 60%-70% of this domestic market segment.

Supported by national policies, a number of Chinese listed companies have got involved in the supercapacitor industry, mainly including Nantong Jianghai Capacitor, Chengdu Xinzhu Road & bridge Machinery and Anhui Tongfeng Electronics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Supercapacitor



2 Global Supercapacitor Market



3 Chinese Supercapacitor Market



4 Upstream Raw Materials Market



5 Downstream Application Market



6 Major Global Supercapacitor Companies



7 Major Chinese Supercapacitor Companies



Companies Mentioned



Anhui Tongfeng Electronics Co. Ltd.

Bainacap Supercapacitors Co., Ltd.

Beijing HCC Energy Tech. Co., Ltd.

CAMA Jiahua (Luoyang) New Energy Co., Ltd.

Harbin Jurong New Power Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shuangdeng Group Co., Ltd.

Jinzhou Kaimei Power Co., Ltd.

Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited

Maxwell

NEC TOKIN

Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd.

Nesscap

Panasonic

Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Haoningda Meters Co., Ltd.

Supreme Power Solutions Co., Ltd.

TIG Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t5f7tk/global_and_china





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716