This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on November 18th 2017 to version 5.0.0210 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live November 20th.



As of May 15th, release 5.0.0210 will be available in External test 4. This early test opportunity is aimed at ISV's and members with in-house developed applications connecting directly to Genium INET. Nasdaq front-ends will be released at a later stage. The attached document lists new functionalities available for testing, and known limitations to this version.



External test 4 will initially be trading only. Clearing cycle will be added at a later stage.



User, account and password set up will be identical to External test 1 if existing, if not it will be copied from External test 3. Changes to the set up can be made in the Member Portal or by contacting Member Services (MS.GI@nasdaq.com).



Trader ID For members, Trader ID's have been set up in External test 4 according to existing registered traders. For ISV's a set of pre-configured generic Trader ID's has been set up to be used for testing. The Trader ID's can be found in the attached document. Personal Trader ID's can be set-up on request by Member Services.



Changes to OMNet Error Messages Following the upgrade to release 5.0.0210, a number of error messages will be updated. Affected messages: MC4 - LQ1, LQ2, LQ3, LQ4, LR5, LR6 - UC19, UC20 - UQ15, UQ19 An updated System Error Messages Reference will be made available on the Technical Information web site.



The next functionality drop in External test 4 will be July 17th. More details on this can be found in the link below.



Information on the 5.0.0210 MiFID II release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0210



For questions regarding user accounts logins, please contact:



Member Services ms.gi@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6660



For technical questions, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the release, please contact:



Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



