

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Across the U.S., prices of housing are projected to rise 3% during the current year. But it's not the largest metropolitan cities that are heating up, according to Zillow.



Many of real estate markets seeing the greatest price appreciation are mostly located far from the coasts and represent mid-sized metropolitan cities.



Even Buffalo and Rust Belt cities are seeing home prices rise, but the regions that benefited from the sharpest recovery in home prices are the West and the South.



All of the cities on the following list have quickly rising home values, low unemployment rates, and strong income growth.



Buyers are getting more anxious than ever, hoping to lock in low interest rates and willing lenders.



Only two of the five largest American cities are expected to experience housing price rises above this national average: New York, where prices are forecast to increase by 3.6%, and Houston, where they are expected to grow 3.3%. The other largest U.S. cities will have growth below the national average this year.



