

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Sprint Corp. (S) has started preliminary conversations to merge with T-Mobile US Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Executives of both SoftBank Group Corp., Sprint's largest shareholder, and Sprint itself have had informal contact with T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom AG about a transaction, the report said.



Merger talks in the wireless industry had been on hold for almost a year because of a government spectrum auction that required participants to avoid negotiating deals with each other until April 27.



Banks haven't been formally hired, although financial firms are jockeying for roles if a deal comes together, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX