Uveal Melanoma H1 2017 Pipeline Stages by Companies and Drugs in Market Report at ReportsnReports.com

The latest pipeline guide Uveal Melanoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Uveal Melanoma (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities. The Uveal Melanoma - Drug Profiles are AU-011 and BPX-701

Cellular Immunotherapy to Target Melan-A, MAGE-3 and Survivin for Melanoma and Uveal Melanoma - Drug Profile: crizotinib, emibetuzumab, entinostat, entolimod, glembatumumab vedotin, hI-con1, HPH-196, HPH-211, IMCgp-100, ipilimumab + nivolumab, KCN-1, LXS-196, melphalan, merestinib, NAV-2729, nutlin-3, pasireotide ER, pegargiminase, PEP-010, sotrastaurin acetate, sunitinib malate

The Uveal Melanoma (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Uveal Melanoma and features dormant and discontinued projects. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Cleveland BioLabs Inc, Delcath Systems Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Iconic Therapeutics Inc, Immunocore Ltd, Lion Biotechnologies Inc, Navigen Inc, Novartis AG, PEP-Therapy SAS, Pfizer Inc, Polaris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Uveal Melanoma (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Uveal Melanoma (Oncology).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Uveal Melanoma (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Uveal Melanoma (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Uveal Melanoma (Oncology)

