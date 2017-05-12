On request of Munters Group AB (publ), company registration number 556819-2321, Nasdaq -Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from May 19, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Munters Group AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 16,798,348[1] shares as per today's date.



Short Name: MTRS B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of Class B-shares to be 183,597,802[2] listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009806607 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 137814 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 4,000,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Equities, SEK Most Liquid, FESE2 / 169 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 2000 (Industrials) --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 (Industrial Goods Services) ---------------------------------------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 19, 2017, up and including May 22, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 53 and 178 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



[1]See prospectus page 170 (Sw. version).



[2] See prospectus page 170 (Sw. version).