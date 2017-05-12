

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump suggested Friday the 'best thing' might be to cancel all future White House press briefings amid conflicting accounts regarding the timeline of his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.



In a series of posts to Twitter, Trump argued it is not possible for his surrogates to present information accurately due to his high level of activity.



'As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???'



The tweets from Trump come as the media has jumped on conflicting statements from the president and his surrogates regarding Comey's firing.



Vice President Mike Pence, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and others said Trump decided to fire Comey only after getting a recommendation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.



However, Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt he had been planning to fire Comey even before receiving the recommendation from Rosenstein and intended to dismiss the FBI Director regardless.



Trump lashed out at the media on Twitter, saying, 'The Fake Media is working overtime' and asserting that claims of collusion between his campaign and Russia were 'fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election.'



