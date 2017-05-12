OKEMOS, MI--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - If you have an overwhelming desire to go camping near water this summer, thank the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) for teaming up with one of the most popular and successful tourism campaigns in recent history -- Pure Michigan -- to explain Michigan's "Lake Effect."

According to the MARVAC-specific page on www.michigan.org, "Nature created Michigan for the RV traveler and camper. Camping and RVing anywhere in Michigan is spectacular ... but when you pick a site near a lake, river or stream, it becomes pure magic."

"Camping is such an affordable and fun experience for families of all ages, but when you add a water element like kayaking, beachcombing for lake glass or just enjoying a picnic riverside, it makes it even more memorable," said Darren Ing, director of MARVAC.

Vacationers can locate campgrounds, RV resorts and RV parks located on or near water with a couple of clicks, and from there make reservations with a phone call or email directly to the campground. Ing suggests making summer vacation plans sooner rather than later as campgrounds are filling up quickly.

The Pure Michigan website features multiple partner pages, each one extolling a different perspective of Michigan, yet all centering around the theme of water. The MARVAC's page leads a user to a specific MARVAC page developed to help campers and RVers find places to enjoy located near water by region and by water activities.

"Everyone knows that Michigan is the Great Lake State, but with so many fun things to see and do, it's pretty cool to focus specifically on ways to enjoy the lakes and streams," said Adam Janusch, owner of Northpointe Shores RV Resort, located on the shores Lake St. Clair's Anchor Bay in Ira Township.

"We are excited to team up with Pure Michigan to help campers and RVers find campgrounds and fun activities located on or near water. Our Pure Michigan page- www.michiganrvandcampgrounds.org/lake-effect will do just that," said Ing.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.michiganrvandcampgrounds.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/11/11G138577/Images/MARVAC_Pure_Michigan_page-7aedabc275d2b0b2842f2ee2f7afa007.jpg

