

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's transport ministry has ordered automakers Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. to recall 240,000 cars after a whistle-blower raised concerns about defects in twelve models made by the two automakers.



The whistle-blower is a former Hyundai employee with 26 years at the company, who tipped off the government about 32 defects in the vehicles. The recall covers five of these defects.



The recall is the first compulsory recall ordered by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport for Hyundai and its affiliate Kia, after the two companies refused to act voluntarily.



The automakers had previously argued that the defects, including in parking brake warning lights, posed no danger to driving safety.



The ministry has also asked prosecutors in Seoul to investigate whether the automakers allegedly covered up the five flaws that affect 12 models.



The models subject to the recall include Hyundai's Avante compact, i30 hatchback, Sonata midsize sedan and Sante Fe crossover as well as the luxury Genesis G80 and EQ900 sedans, and Kia's Mohave, Sorento SUVs and the Carnival minivan.



These vehicles were found to have problems with their vacuum pipes, fuel hoses, parking brake light problems and other faulty components



In response to the recall order, Hyundai and Kia said in a joint statement that they accept the decision and will take all necessary steps to repair or replace the faulty parts in the affected models as early as possible.



The automakers are required to announce their recall plans through media and notify the owners of affected vehicles of their planned recalls within the next thirty days.



Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-largest car maker by sales. The companies are targeting sales of a combined 8.25 million vehicles in 2017, up from the 7.9 million units they sold globally last year.



