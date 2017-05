BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment for May is due at 10.00 am ET Friday. Economists expect the reading to be unchanged from last month's score of 97.0.



Ahead of the data, the greenback declined against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.0917 against the euro, 113.48 against the yen, 1.0047 against the franc and 1.2883 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX