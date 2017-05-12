

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump Thursday signed an executive order to establish a Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.



The Commission, to be chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, will review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the US election system.



Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has been named as the vice-chairman of the Commission, which will consist of up to 15 additional members who are experts in election management, election fraud detection, and voter integrity efforts.



The Commission will study the registration and voting processes used in Federal elections, and identify vulnerabilities in voting systems and practices that could lead to fraudulent voter registrations and voting, the White House said.



The Opposition criticized the order. The Democratic lawmakers said the election integrity commission is an attempt to distract from the Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, and blow-back the White House is receiving for firing FBI Director James Comey.



Senator Diane Feinstein, Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it is absurd that a commission will investigate false claims of voter fraud when states are making it harder to vote.



Public interest organization Common Cause said the election integrity commission and its members read like a blueprint for trying to justify voter suppression. 'It is insulting that the new commission is headed by two champions of voter suppression - Mike Pence and Kris Kobach.'



