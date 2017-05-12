NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- In Ovations Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: INOH), a minority owner of Aquarius Brands, is pleased to announce a special promotion for Atmospheric Water Solutions' (a member of the Aquarius Brands group) global-award-winning AquaBoy® Pro II -- please use the special promo code "2017DWMAB" at checkout http://www.atmosphericwatersolutions.com/shop/ to receive your discount. Their innovative and patented world-class appliance makes 2 to 5 gallons of purified great tasting water from the air -- higher quality and less expensive than bottled water -- and it uses none of our increasingly scarce groundwater resources.

The AquaBoy® Pro II has won the following awards:

1. Winner - (2 Categories) 2017 NAHB International Builders' Show - "Best Product in Show" winner and "Best Kitchen Product" winner;

2. Finalist - (4 Categories) 2016 NAHB International Builders' Show - "Best of IBS Awards";

3. Winner - 2016 International Home and Housewares Show Global Innovation Awards - best "Kitchen Electrics" product winner; and

4. Winner - 2015 International Hotel, Motel and Restaurant Show (HX: The Hotel Experience) - Editor's Choice Awards - "Best New Product".

INOH is pleased to be able to offer this special pricing to our shareholders and hope that you will purchase an AquaBoy® Pro II before the May 31, 2017, deadline for this discount.

Financing is available starting as low as ~$15/month. http://www.atmosphericwatersolutions.com/financing-programs/.

ABOUT

Atmospheric Water Solutions ("AWS") is a controlled subsidiary of Aquarius Brands™, a group of companies specializing in water generation, conservation and education for homes, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, utility companies and more. Aquarius Brands™ products include AWS AquaBoy® air to water generators™, Boomerang™ high-capacity compact bottling machines™, Retrax solar solutions™ and DroughtBuster™ water saving devices.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. is a minority owner of Aquarius Brands. Also, through its subsidiary, Electro Verde Inc., it has entered into a marketing distribution agreement with Seychelle Water Environmental Technologies, Inc., which manufactures and supplies revolutionary water filtration systems featuring breakthrough technology, most notably, Ionic Adsorption Micro Filtration. Seychelle is a prominent company in the fast-growing water filtration industry, who markets a complete line of top-quality portable water filtration products and brands in North America and worldwide.

