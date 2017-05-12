Research and Markets - China Bicycle Sharing Industry Report 2017-2021 Featuring ofo & Mobike

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The sharing economy, including bicycle sharing, has flourished along with the spread of smartphone and a surge in mobile users. As an important part of urban slow/shared transport system, the bicycle sharing industry, characterized by being green, and convenient & efficient, and economical & environment-friendly, has boomed in 2016 with total users of up to 20.30 million and an operation market of RMB1.15 billion across the country.

The year 2017 will witness an explosive growth for operators, with annual users of shared bicycles expected to amount to 61.70 million, about two times increase, and the operation market reaching RMB8.86 billion, skyrocketing by 670.4% over the previous year. The figures will hit 198 million and RMB29.05 billion in 2021, representing a CAGR of roughly 57.7% and 90.8% during 2016-2021, respectively.

A booming market brings fierce competition. No less than 30 operators have plunged in the industry since the second half of 2016, according to incomplete statistics. Coverage of cities: by the early Apr 2017, ofo has made its presence in 44 domestic cities and 3 overseas cities; Mobike took a lead by making its way into more than 35 domestic cities as well as Singapore. Placing of bicycles: by the end of Mar 2017, ofo operated with a total of 1.10 million bicycles, about 27.5% of the country's total (4 million); Mobike seized a 20% market share with approximately 800,000 bicycles. However, the two pacemakers have seen a significant decline in market share since the year began.

Rapid development of the bicycle sharing market has attracted an inrush of capital, entrepreneurs, and startups during 2016-2017. According to public information, ofo raised USD450 million in D-round financing, while Mobike has closed its E-round financing. Youon, as a mature bicycle-sharing operator, dived into the capital market directly, and its IPO has been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Bicycle Sharing



2 Bicycle Market



3 Bicycle Sharing Industry



4 Competitive Pattern of Bicycle Sharing



5 Bicycle Sharing Operators



6 Shared Bicycle Manufacturers



Companies Mentioned



- BATTLE-FSD

- Beijing Beast Technology (SPEEDX)

- Bluegogo

- CRONUS

- Flying Pigeon

- Hellobike

- LAUX

- Mobike

- Ofo

- Phoenix Bicycle

- QIBEI

- Shenzhen HL Corp

- Tianjin Aima Sport Goods Co., Ltd.

- U-Bicycle

- XDS Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles Co., Ltd.

- Xiaoming Bike

- Youon

- Zhonglu Co., Ltd.



