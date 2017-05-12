Co-organized with CPME1

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy technology applied to central nervous system diseases, announced today that Karen Aiach, CEO and Founder of Lysogene, won the Women's Entrepreneurship's Innovation New Technologies Trophy co-organized by the Women's Entrepreneurship Association and the CPME rewarding her "spectacular breakthrough in the exclusive arena of rare diseases."

On Thursday 11th, during the prestigious ceremony held at the Economic, Social and Environmental Counsel in Paris, and hosted by François Asselin, Chairman of CPME, the jury rewarded an entrepreneurial mother's tenacity and applauded that a "family issue turned into a medical research and entrepreneurial goal

According to François Asselin, these trophies highlight talented, resourceful, bold and tough female directors who launch and establish their companies abroad in order to promote the entrepreneurship "à la française"."

"I am greatly touched by this reward. I dedicate it to children suffering from rare diseases and their families, as well as to my own team and shareholders who believe in Lysogene" said Karen Aiach. "I am proud to run a company where diversity goes without saying. I will always fight so that women occupy the place they deserve in the business world."

