CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX: CJ) announces that all matters presented for approval at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of Cardinal have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 46,878,268 votes representing 59.14% of the total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) ----------- ------------ --------------- ------------ 46,861,418 99.96 16,850 0.04

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Cardinal to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) ------------------ ----------- ------------ --------------- ------------ M. Scott Ratushny 44,617,786 95.49 2,106,872 4.51 John A. Brussa 41,090,036 87.94 5,634,622 12.06 David D. Johnson 46,416,259 99.34 308,399 0.66 James C. Smith 46,417,159 99.34 307,499 0.66 Gregory T. Tisdale 46,376,682 99.26 347,976 0.74

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) ----------- ------------ --------------- ------------ 46,855,265 99.95 23,003 0.05

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the amendments to Cardinal's restricted bonus award incentive plan were approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) ----------- ------------ --------------- ------------ 32,706,116 70.00 14,018,542 30.00

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal's operations are focused in all season access areas in Alberta.

