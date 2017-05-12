Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2017) - Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE: PGOL) (OTCQB: PGOL) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "PGOL".

Patriot Gold is exploring its 100%-owned gold projects in Nevada, which include the early stage Vernal and Windy Peak projects.

It has a 3% royalty interest in the Moss Mine, a substantial Arizona-based gold and silver project which is scheduled to commence commercial production in 2017.

In April, the company sold its 30% working interest in the Bruner gold/silver mine in Nevada to Canamex Resources for US$1 million. Patriot retained a 2% net smelter returns royalty, which Canamex has an option to purchase for US$5 million over the next 5 years.

At the time, Trevor Newton, President, stated: "Patriot is gratified to see that the Bruner project is now ideally positioned for continued development. Bruner is one of the most exciting gold projects in Nevada, and has consistently delivered exceptional exploration results. It makes strong financial sense for Bruner to be under the control of a single operator in order to advance the exploration, development, and ultimately construction of the project. We believe that the benefit to Patriot's shareholders of the Bruner royalty interest will, in the long run, be significant."

The shares are currently more active on the OTCQB, where they trade at US$0.09, and with 55.9 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at US$5 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.patriotgoldcorp.com, contact Trevor Newton, President, at 702-456-9565, or by email at info@patriotgoldcorp.com.

