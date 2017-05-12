Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-05-18



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2020-12-01 1047 SE0001149311 5.00 % 750 +/- 500 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 750 +/- 500



Settlement date 2017-05-22



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAY 18, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 750 SEK million



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON MAY 18, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se