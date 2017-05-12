Mexican Pressure Sensors Market - Global Forecast & Analysis to 2020 - Increasing Adoption of the MEMS & NEMS Systems in the Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mexican Pressure Sensors Market 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.
The Mexico Pressure sensors market is expected to increase to $0.075 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 1.54% over the period 2014-2020.
The Mexico pressure sensor market is increasing exponentially with increase in the sales of automobiles and expanding use of pressure sensors for various applications (TPMS, exhaust gas pressure of EGR System). Government regulations mandating the use of pressure sensors in automobiles have also contributed to the growth in demand for pressure sensors. The costs of these sensors have been reducing significantly, which is also driving the market growth.
The market is dominated by Piezoresistive and Capacitive sensors as they are heavily used in automotive, medical, petrochemical, Oil and gas industries. Optical and resonant solid-state sensors are expected to exhibit high growth over the forecast period due to their applications in hazardous environments. Technological advancements and nanotechnology applications are the future opportunities for pressure sensor market.
Key Market Trends:
- Growth in the most prominent end-user verticals such as automotive and healthcare industry
- Increasing adoption of the MEMS and NEMS systems in the industry
- Emphasis on Miniaturization and Integration of Advanced Technology in Products
Companies Mentioned
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors (Amphenol Corporation)
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Krohne De Mexico
- NXP Semiconductor N.V.
- SSI Technologies Inc.
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (American Sensor Technologies)
- VEGA Grieshaber KG
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8lkdr5/mexican_pressure
