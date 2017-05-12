Cell Signaling Market Worth 3.51 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Cell Signaling Market by Type (Endocrine, Paracrine), Pathway (Akt, AMPK, Hedgehog, Notch), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Flow Cytometry, ELISA, Mass Spectrometry) & Application (Research, Cancer, Immunology) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', this market report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and strategies impacting the global cell signaling market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 157 market data tables and 76 figures spread through 212 pages and in-depth TOC on "Cell Signaling Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-signaling-market-80206120.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The cell signaling market is expected to reach USD 3.51 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.53 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2022. Growth in the cell signaling market is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, availability of funding for cell-based research, technological advancements in cell-based research instruments, and the growth of the life science and biopharmaceutical industries.

This report segments the cell signaling market on the basis of product, pathway, signaling type, technology, application, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The cell signaling consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017. The increasing number of cell signaling research activities and rising incidence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors contributing to the segments large market share.

By pathway, the cell signaling market is segmented into AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), Akt, ErbB/HER, Hedgehog (Hh), NF-êB, Janus kinase and signal transducer and activator of transcription (JAK/STAT), Notch, and other signaling pathways. The Akt pathway segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017.

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=80206120

Based on signaling type, the market is segmented into paracrine, endocrine, autocrine, juxtacrine, and other signaling types (intracrine and neuronal signaling). The endocrine segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017.

On the basis of technology, the cell signaling market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunohistochemistry (IHC), microscopy, flow cytometry, western blotting, mass spectrometry, and other technologies (immunofluorescence and immunoprecipitation). The microscopy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017.

Based on application, the market is segmented into research applications (cancer research, immunology research, stem cells research, and other research applications) and medical applications. The research applications segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and improved life science research infrastructure in the region.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=80206120

The key players in the cell signaling market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Full Moon BioSystems, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Cisbio Bioassays (France), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), BioVision, Inc. (U.S.), Tonbo Biosciences (U.S.), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), StressMarq Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), Abeomics, Inc. (U.S.), Sino Biological, Inc. (U.S.), RayBiotech, Inc. (U.S.), MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO.,LTD. (Japan), and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Single Cell Analysis Market By Product (Beads, Microplate, Reagents, Flow Cytometer, Microscope, Spectrophotometer), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Technique (NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Neurology, NIPD, IVF, CTCs) & End User - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/single-cell-analysis-market-171955254.html

Cell Analysis Market By Product (Instrument (PCR, HCS, Spectrophotometer, Microscope), & Consumables (Assay, Reagent)), by Process (Cell Proliferation, Single Cell Analysis), & by End User (Hospital, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, CRO) - Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-analysis-market-157543946.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets