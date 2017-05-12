HowToStartABlog1.com: New Online Business Opportunities are Now Available from HowToStartABlog1 Website

Called "Prospect Seduction: Your Client Attraction In A Box," the New Opportunity Includes Training on How to Start a Blog, How to Delegate Tasks, and More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / The founders of the website HowToStartABlog1.com are pleased to announce the release of a new online business opportunity called "Prospect Seduction: Your Client Attraction System In A Box."

To learn more about HowToStartABlog and the new online business opportunities that can help people make and maintain an effective blog, please visit http://howtostartablog1.com.

As a spokesperson for the website noted, the new online business opportunity is described as being in a figurative box because it is a complete solution that has everything people need to succeed online.

From basic training about blogging and video training to teaching ways to generate free traffic with YouTube videos and advising people how to focus more of their time on building their business by delegating tasks or outsourcing, the Prospect Seduction program has it all. In addition, the new online business opportunity comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee, the spokesperson said.

As people who own blogs understand quite well, it can be challenging to know how to properly run them and stay in touch with existing and potential customers. This knowledge inspired the founders of HowToStartABlog1 to create the new business opportunity, and teach people how to regularly and effectively communicate with prospects and clients, which in turn can increase profits.

In addition, "Prospect Seduction: Your Client Attraction System In A Box" also instructs people about the real power of trending viral content, which can cause the number of visitors to a blog to rise dramatically.

"I am not just a consultant who has never run his own business," noted one of the founders of the new program.

"I owned brick and mortar service businesses, owned and operated a successful entertainment company, and have several successful Internet businesses. Also, if people decide to take any of the Deluxe or Premium versions of the program, I will give them a free and valuable bonus called 'The Emergency Kit,' which is my secret sauce to fixing any traffic problem with YouTube."

About HowToStartABlog1.com:

HowToStartABlog1.com is a new website dedicated to helping people to build a real business online by providing all they need, and keeping in mind that the person is probably just starting out and dreaming to make a living online. In addition, more advanced people can also profit from several new ideas about traffic generation and more importantly, a way to automate all the tasks that are required to implement all the ideas on the website. For more information, please visit http://howtostartablog1.com/online-business-opportunities.

Contact:

Josh Perkins

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: HowToStartABlog1.com