

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a notable increase in retail inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing that U.S. business inventories rose by slightly more than expected in the month of March.



The report said business inventories edged up by 0.2 percent in March, matching the revised uptick seen in February.



Economists had expected inventories to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Retail inventories climbed by 0.5 percent in March after rising by 0.3 percent in February. Wholesale inventories also rose by 0.2 percent, while manufacturing inventories were unchanged.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said business sales came in flat in March after edging up by 0.2 percent in February.



A 0.1 percent uptick in retail sales was offset by a 0.1 percent drop in manufacturing sales. Wholesale sales were unchanged.



The report said the total business inventories/sales ratio came in at 1.35 in March, unchanged from the previous month but down by 1.40 a year ago.



