A 1.5 MW project financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development was commissioned in Nisou. The plant is one of five MW-sized solar projects supported by EBRD in Cyprus.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced that the first plant of a 11.9 MW PV project pipeline it financed in Cyprus has now come online. The installation was officially inaugurated in the presence of the country's Minister of Energy and Commerce, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis.

The 1.5 MW PV plant is located in Nisou, in the Nicosia District, near the border with the Turkish part of the island. The project's developer is the local company CYPV Energy Ltd, which is also building a 1.5 MW plant in Dhali and a 4.4 MW plant in Frenaros ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...