Researchers from ICL claim to have discovered the cause for the rapid decrease in performance of perovskites. Adding iodide ions may help improve the stability of solar cells.

Solar cells based on organic lead halide perovskites have shown high efficiency rates, but degrade rapidly in natural conditions, after just a few days. Currently, the only way to prolong the lifespan of perovskites is to encase them in glass. However, the glass coating limits the flexible function of perovskites and adds costs as well as weight to the cells. A team led by scientists from the Imperal College London (ICL) claims it has now discovered the mechanism that causes their decreasing performance in air, and proposed possible solutions.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...