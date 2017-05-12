The BNDES will support a 150 MW solar project being developed by EDF and Canadian Solar in the state of Minas Gerais. The project is scheduled to come online in August 2017.

The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) has approved a BRL 529 million ($168.4 million) financing for the construction of the Pirapora solar plant. It is the first loan approved by the BNDES in the frame of its program to support solar and renewables.

The BNDES said that the 150 MW (AC) project, which is currently being developed by French utility EDF and Chinese-Canadian module ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...