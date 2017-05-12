

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States, which has been at odds with China for its trade practices, reached a 10-point trade deal that opens the Chinese market to US credit rating agencies and credit card companies, and allows imports of U.S. beef to China.



The Plan that would increase access to Chinese economy for beef producers, electronic-payments providers and natural-gas exporters was finalized as part of a new economic dialogue launched during Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort home last month.



The two leaders agreed to advance economic cooperation with a 100-day action plan under the framework of the U.S. - China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue.



A month following the Presidential Summit, the two sides reached consensus on addressing issues in areas including agricultural trade, financial services, investment, and energy. Both sides also identified other issues that will require significant effort to resolve and achieve progress on within the 100-day period, the US Department of Commerce said in a statement.



Unveiling the 10-point plan at the White House Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said 'U.S.-China relationships are now hitting a new high especially in trade.'



The main points of the trade deal:



The outstanding issues for the import of China origin cooked poultry to the United States will be resolved as soon as possible.



China's National Biosafety Committee (NBC) will conduct science-based evaluations of all eight pending U.S. biotechnology product applications to assess the safety of the products.



Chinese companies can import LNG from the United States.



By July 16, China is to allow wholly foreign-owned financial services firms in China to provide credit rating services, and to begin the licensing process for credit investigation.



The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will extend the current no-action relief to Shanghai Clearing House for six months.



The US Government said it welcomes direct investment by Chinese entrepreneurs, and welcomed China to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit that Washington hosts in June.



