Breast Cancer Therapeutics in Southeast Asia Markets to 2022 - Potential Launch of Biosimilars to Increase Treatment Pool is a Key Market Driver - Research and Markets

Breast cancer is a malignant neoplasm that begins in the breast tissue, which is made up of glands for milk production called lobules and the ducts that connect the lobules to the nipples. Most breast cancers are invasive cancers that have grown beyond the ducts or lobules and can metastasize to other parts of the body through the bloodstream and the lymphatic system.

In 2012 about 1.7 Million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed globally, making it the most common cancer in women. Previously the majority of these incident cases occurred in developed regions (such as the US, EU and Australia) while less developed countries (including several of the assessed Southeast Asian countries) had lower incidence.

The current market for breast cancer consists of chemotherapies, hormonal therapies and targeted therapies. Herceptin is the gold standard monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of HER2-positive disease, and is prescribed in nearly all settings. Although it is available in all of the assessed countries, its use is limited in the majority of Southeast Asian countries due to affordability issues, and limitations surrounding the diagnosis of HER2 status.

Furthermore, there is currently a very high unmet need in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Treatment has been largely dependent on traditional chemotherapies, which are clinically limited in terms of both efficacy and toxicity. There is therefore a need for more effective treatment options that provide substantial improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival.



Market Drivers



Aging Population and Change in Lifestyle Habits

Increasing Awareness and Diagnosis

Potential Launch of Biosimilars to Increase Treatment Pool

Launch and Uptake of Pipeline Products and Continued Uptake of Existing Premium-Priced Therapies

Market Barriers



Inadequate Screening Programs and Social Factors



Lack of Proper Established Treatment Guidelines



Lack of Insurance and Adequate Publically Subsidized Services



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

AstraZeneca

BioMarin

Eli Lily

Galena Biopharma

Genentech

MacroGenics

Merck & Co.

Novartis

OBI Pharma

Pierre-Fabre

Puma Biotechnology

Roche

Syndax

Tesaro

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2. Disease Introduction



3 Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis



5 Clinical Trial Analysis



6 Multi-scenario Forecast



7 Drivers and Barriers



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations



9 Appendix



