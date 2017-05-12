

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A United Airlines flight was delayed for more than three hours after a scorpion was spotted on board the aircraft. This is the second scorpion-related incident to hit the airline within a month.



United Flight 1035 from Houston to Quito, Ecuador had left the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday when the scorpion was spotted crawling away from a passenger's clothing.



The plane returned to the gate and paramedics examined the passenger, but found that he had not been stung by the scorpion. The passenger declined further medical treatment.



Out of precaution, passengers were evacuated from the aircraft and a new aircraft was arranged. United Airlines said it provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the flight delay. The flight later departed for Quito.



In a separate incident in mid-April, a passenger was reportedly stung by a scorpion on a plane, also out of Houston. The scorpion fell out of an overhead bin and stung the passenger, who was not seriously hurt.



The past month has been a rough one for United Airlines with a series of public relations disasters that started with a passenger being forcibly removed from one of its overbooked flights.



