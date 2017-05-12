LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Former Los Angeles City Councilman Michael K. Woo, the first Asian-American elected to the council, today endorsed Robert Lee Ahn in his bid for the 34th Congressional District.

"In becoming the first Asian-American to win a seat on the LA City Council, I know the expectations and burdens of being a pioneer. In Robert Lee Ahn, Asian-Americans can find no better representative to become the first Korean-American to hold a Democratic seat in Congress," Woo said.

"But more important is Robert's passion for this district having been born and raised here. He understands the needs of the most ethnically diverse district in the country and lowest-income district in California," Woo added. "The voters need a representative who will break from convention and not be subject to the whims and demands of powerful special interests."

Woo represented the 13th council district from 1985 to 1993, pioneering the first designation of Los Angeles as a "city of sanctuary" for political refugees, as well as being a staunch advocate for public transportation and responsible city planning.

Woo also led the fight to oust then Los Angeles Police Chief Daryl Gates in the wake of the Rodney G. King beating.

"Robert and I share a common experience as LA City Planning Commissioners, where he came to understand that residents needed more than a roof. They need public transportation, a clean environment, available green space and secure communities. Robert will deliver on those things and more. I strongly urge the voters of this district to say no to special interests and elect Robert," Woo said.

The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com. The general election is June 6th.

