GRAND ISLAND, NE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), a 2016 Top Ten commercial equipment finance company, was honored to host Congressman Adrian Smith yesterday at the company's Grand Island headquarters. Congressman Smith represents Nebraska's Third District and is a sitting member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Congressman Smith's visit was an opportunity for him to learn more about AmurEF's business model and growth objectives and the equipment finance industry as a whole, as well as to meet with individual members of the AmurEF management team.

Congressman Smith stated, "Access to capital and equipment is vital to creating jobs and growing our economy. I appreciated learning more about how AmurEF's employees in Grand Island work each day to improve economic opportunity in Nebraska and around the country."

"We greatly appreciate that Congressman Smith made time in his busy schedule to visit our facility and personally speak with our team," stated Malia K. Du Mont, AmurEF Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. "As a nationally ranked, growing business, we greatly value opportunities to connect with our Representative, to share with him how we are working to be a leader in his district and in the equipment finance industry."

The visit began by welcoming Congressman Smith, then holding a discussion about the unique challenges and opportunities the equipment finance industry is facing. It concluded with a tour of the AmurEF office -- where the Congressman witnessed AmurEF's operations first-hand and enjoyed the opportunity to meet employees from all the company divisions.

"We all truly felt privileged to host Congressman Smith," said Andrea Zana, AmurEF Co-President and Chief Risk Officer. "AmurEF has made great efforts, and will continue to do so in the coming years, to be a recognized employer of choice in the Grand Island area. We take immense pride that our employees are connected to and engaged in the larger Nebraska community on so many levels, and we thank Congressman Smith for acknowledging our team's efforts with his visit."

About Amur Equipment Finance

Founded in 1996, Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF) is a nationally ranked 2016 independent equipment finance provider and Top Twenty vendor channel origination company, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world's most essential industries -- from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine -- to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners. AmurEF is a subsidiary of New York-based Amur Finance Company, a global diversified holding company with over $800M in assets.

For more information, visit amuref.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3138999



Media Contact:



Jacklynn Manning

Marketing Director

Amur Equipment Finance

+1 (800) 994-0016 x266

Email Contact



