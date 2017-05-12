Global Toys and Games Market 2017-2021: Emergence of 3D Printing / Use of Licensed Merchandise for Marketing and Branding / Growing Market for Franchise Movies and Shows - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global toys and games market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Toys and Games Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in market is use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding. Licensing of toys is a key trend affecting toy sales globally. Seven out of ten licensed traditional toy manufacturers are in APAC. The US is the biggest licensed toys market globally. Due to the influence of Hollywood blockbuster movies such as Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Cars 2, and Thor, the demand for license merchandise has increased significantly 2012.

Numerous varieties of toys and games, including licensed toys, are currently available and are gaining popularity in the market. The popularity of TV shows for children, cartoons, and movies has also increased the manufacturing of toys and games based on the characters in these shoes and movies. For instance, the success of Hannah Montana and Spiderman increased the sales of the Hannah Montana and Spiderman toys and games product lines. Licensed toys also always carry a higher price tag than their non-licensed counter parts.



According to the report, one driver in market is increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population. In recent years, the lifestyle in both developed countries and emerging countries such as Russia, China, and India has changed dramatically. One of the reasons behind this dramatic increase is rapid urbanization.



Key vendors



Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

The LEGO Group

TOMY

Other prominent vendors



Funko

Funtastic

JAKKS Pacific

Lansay

LeapFrog Enterprises

MGA Entertainment

Playmates Toys

ToyQuest

Vivid Imaginations

