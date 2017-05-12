sprite-preloader
12.05.2017 | 17:01
Global Logistics Market Report 2017-2021: One Key Driver is Cost Reduction Through 3PL - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Logistics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global logistics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of logistics services to various industries that include manufacturing, consumer goods, F&B, automotive, and others. There are three major logistics model under global logistics, namely, second-party logistics (2PL), third-party logistics (3PL), and fourth-party logistics (4PL). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is dominance of integrated service providers. The logistics market is witnessing the development of integrators. The market is characterized by vendors that are engaged in providing either non-asset-type or asset-type services. However, integrators are a combination of both non-asset-type and asset-type providers.

According to the report, one driver in market is cost reduction through 3PL. Building infrastructure for logistics is a capital-extensive process, and the investment is blocked for a long time. Therefore, logistics services are outsourced by various companies to reduce operational costs. Outsourcing logistics and other supply chain related services of their operations to 3PL providers allows companies to improve the efficiency of their business by focusing on their core competencies.

In addition, shippers achieve high savings by avoiding expenses related to vehicles, warehousing, and machinery. 3PL providers also offer value-added services (VAS) to the SCM needs of shippers by customizing services as per their requirements. Hence, the shipper can partly outsource the logistics needs and carry out the remaining in-house functions.

Key vendors

  • DB Schenker
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • Kuehne + Nagel
  • DSV
  • C.H. Robinson
  • Rhenus

Other prominent vendors

  • Agility
  • Allcargo Logistics
  • APL Logistics
  • BDP International
  • CEVA Logistics
  • Damco
  • Expeditors
  • FedEx Supply Chain
  • Gati
  • Hitachi Transport System
  • Hub Group
  • Hyundai Glovis
  • Imperial Logistics
  • J.B. Hunt
  • Kerry Logistics
  • Logwin
  • Menlo Worldwide Logistics
  • Mitsubishi Logistics
  • NFI
  • Nippon Express
  • Panalpina
  • Ryder
  • Sankyu
  • Sinotrans
  • SNCF
  • UPS
  • Werner Enterprises
  • Wincanton

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Introduction

Part 04: Market segmentation by model type

Part 05: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Key leading countries

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cfcx78/global_logistics

