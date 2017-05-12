

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) said it has recalled about 1.25 million pickup trucks in North America over a software error that 'may be related' to a death and two injuries.



The faulty code could potentially disable the side air bag and seat belt locking mechanism when a vehicle rolls over during a crash, the company said.



The recall impacts certain 2013-2016 model year Ram light-duty 1500, medium-duty 2500 and heavy-duty 3500 trucks, about one million of which are in the U.S., with another 216,007 in Canada and 21,668 in Mexico, the company said.



Just over one million of the trucks were sold in the US, with thousands of others in Canada, Mexico and outside North America.



'The company is aware of one fatality, two injuries and two accidents that may be related,' said Fiat Chrysler.



