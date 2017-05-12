Global issuance soared 60% year on year to $113 billion in 2016, with Chinese and Indian banks playing a critical role in driving growth by issuing debt securities to back the development of PV projects and other climate-related initiatives, Fitch Ratings said in a recent report. The total value of outstanding green bonds had reached $280 billion by the end of March 2017.

"Geographically, activity has also become spread more widely in the last year. Banks and other entities in China and India have issued green bonds in recent months, often in hard currency in order to attract established investors - and then swapping the proceeds into local currency," Fitch said. "However, in a sign of increasing market maturity, some local-currency deals are starting to take off."

Chinese financial institutions were responsible for the six biggest green bond deals in 2016 through the first quarter of 2017, led by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, with a $3.04 billion offering, according to Fitch data. The country led global issuance by a wide margin last year, at roughly $54.6 billion.

"The bulk of its 'unlabelled' ...

