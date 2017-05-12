UK's Leading Online Criminal Record Check Provider Access Personal Checking Services Launch LetHQ

WALLASEY, England, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Developed by Access Personal's UK based team, LetHQ is a dynamic online platform for tenant screening for the UK rental sector. The company's ethos is to provide the very best in tenant referencing services at the most affordable prices in the UK.

Formed from the automated streamline processes of APCS, an independent company, established in 2002, who have over 9000 clients across the globe combining over thirty years of expertise in the property market, in conjunction with established letting agents and landlords, with an intuitive, attractive user friendly interface.

LetHQ is a fully automated system and the company requests references within minutes of receiving an application. Boasting live detailed reference tracking, updated 24 hours a day, interim reports on demand with express and advance options available. The system is web and mobile friendly and has been custom built to cater for individual landlords to multiple branch corporates.

Increasingly, security of personal information is paramount and to ensure protection of client and tenant data, LetHQ uses an ISO27001 compliant data centre. An Industry recognised accreditation ensuring data remains private. The LetHQ login portal is SSL encrypted and PCI compliant for debit and credit card details to ensure data is further safe and secure.

To register a user account is free and there are no set up fees or hidden charges. Pay and go for each tenant reference is available or LetHQ can be contacted directly to discuss a bespoke package depending on the size of the organisation at an unbeateatable price.

