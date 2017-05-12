Citi Private Bank (CPB) was named best UK Private Bank for Client Service and Best UK UHNW team, at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2017, held in London on 11th May

Commenting on the award wins, the judges noted that it was CPB's "family office leadership programme event and its impressive offering around the Brexit vote" that was a stand out for the client service award, adding that in addition to this, it was the bank's very high client retention rate of 99%, that secured them the UHNW team award.

Commenting on the award wins, Jeremy Knowland, global market manager, Citi Private Bank UK said: "It is a great honour to be recognised for these awards and is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by our team here in the UK. We pride ourselves in the unique service offered to our clients and these awards are a clear indication that these efforts are being recognised throughout the industry."

Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2016'.

- ENDS -

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Citi Private Bank

Citi Private Bank advises some of the world's wealthiest, most influential individuals and families. With $374 billion in global assets under management, the franchise includes 49 offices in 15 countries, serving clients across 139 countries. The firm offers clients products and services covering capital markets, managed investments, portfolio management, trust and estate planning, investment finance, banking and aircraft finance, as well as art and sports advisory and finance.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by CEO, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme.

With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland, US, South Africa and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005434/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Citi

Belinda Marks

0207 508 3082

Belinda.marks@citi.com