Global Online On-demand Home Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 48.46% by 2021 - Driven by Busy Lifestyles & a Rise in Consumerism - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global online on-demand home services market to grow at a CAGR of 48.46% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The on-demand economy is catching in various developed and developing countries with various start-ups evangelizing various niche services in the hyperlocal space. Right from grocery and handyman services to salons, everything in tier 1 cities is now accessible on-the-go. To capture the new billion-dollar beauty service market, various start-ups have emerged in the last two years. Due to busy lives, many professional women tend to prefer availing of beauty services at home.

Busy lifestyles, strong economic backgrounds, rise in consumerism, and relatively better incomes are the factors that enable the growth of on-demand beauty space. Within a short span, the on-demand beauty service segment had significant adoption. However, the segment is also gearing toward market consolidation. During the forecast period, while a couple of on-demand beauty start-ups will arise as leaders and a few players will get consolidated, the remaining may be subjected to a shutdown.

According to the report, due to the easy convenience and accessibility, the demand for online on-demand home services is increasing. The on-demand services seem to be quite popular with the present generation, as they are the largest consumers of the internet services. Consumers can raise a request for home service that they are looking for through the use of web or app. The popular on-demand home services include beauty, fitness, laundry, appliances, home cleaning, pest control, automobile repairs, plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry, mobile repair, and computer repair.

Key vendors



Handy

Hello Alfred

Helpling

YourMechanic

Zaarly



Other prominent vendors



Airtasker

AskForTask

Laurel & Wolf

MyClean

Paintzen

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Economic indicators



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by service



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wfcl3b/global_online

