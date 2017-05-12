London office marks third location for expanding company, positions organization for growth

emids, a growing provider of IT services and solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industries, announced today its expansion into the United Kingdom through the opening of a London office. This location allows emids to serve more clients worldwide and positions the company for further growth.

Given the U.K.'s role as a leader in the life sciences and healthcare industries, a London presence presents a significant growth opportunity for emids. The company's expertise in developing core technologies for patient care and claims platforms, as well as development and business intelligence, has created opportunities to work with leading firms in the life sciences and healthcare ecosystems.

"The UK, along with the rest of Europe, offers a wealth of life sciences talent and expertise, and is home to many life sciences firms with branches in the U.S.," said Saurabh Sinha, emids' CEO and co-founder. "emids' London office will help support the company's growth as an information technology service provider to the life sciences market, both in the U.S. and globally."

Increasingly, life sciences and healthcare firms are turning to emids to strengthen data integration for care delivery and payment platforms, in addition to fulfilling strategic needs for development and business intelligence.

"emids' presence in the UK will also help expand its employee base with talent from all over the world and build its team beyond the borders of the United States and India," said Michael Hollis, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "The expansion enhances emids' ability to provide 24-hour workflow coverage in time zones across the globe."

The London office marks the third location for emids, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and operates an office in India, with a total of 1,500 employees.

About emids

At a time when the healthcare industry is striving to provide better quality, combat price contraction, and meet moving compliance targets, emids is a healthcare and life sciences IT partner with technology expertise and global resources to help clients win. emids' healthcare and life sciences solutions serve stakeholders spanning payers, providers, contract research firms, ISVs, revenue cycle management companies, health information exchanges, third party administrators, and clearinghouses. Our healthcare expertise enables us to understand various systems, applications and processes across this range of stakeholders, and develop multiple solutions. emids was named a "Fast 50" company and one of the Top 3 HIT firms in Nashville by the Nashville Business Journal. emids is based in Nashville, TN, with offices in London and in Bangalore, India, with 1500 total employees.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/emids

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emids

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emidsCorp/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005449/en/

Contacts:

For emids

David Green, 615-254-0575

dgreen@jarrardinc.com

