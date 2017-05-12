Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal electric propulsion satellite marketreport. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global electric propulsion satellite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive, where vendors compete based on the cost of developing electric propulsion technology for satellites, advancement of technologies, overall weight and size of satellite platforms, as well as the reliability of satellites.

To enhance their respective market share, prominent vendors are emphasizing on offering futuristic solutions for both orbital injection and station-keeping process, while ensuring all customer demands are met. The issue associated with the weight of a chemically powered satellite can be substantially addressed by integrating electric propulsion technology, which can theoretically reduce the overall weight of any satellite by up to 40%.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for spaceresearch, "The vendors should also cooperate and work together along with the space launch system developers and service providers. It will help to integrate the entire space mission and help tackle the issues of space launch delays. There is also the growing concern of space debris and respective mitigation measures that are expected to be implemented, including the requirement for deorbiting systems in the miniaturized satellites."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Airbus

Airbus designs, manufactures, and markets aircraft, helicopters, satellites, commercial space launch vehicles, defense systems, and electronics for the global aerospace and defense industries. Airbus Defence and Space, a division of Airbus, manufactures and supplies satellite and related parts and components globally. The company has a JV with OneWeb, which is currently working on the development of 900 satellites that will be forming a constellation for the provision of high-speed internet services to remote areas across the globe.

Boeing

Boeing, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets commercial and military aircraft, missile defense, satellites and human spaceflight, and satellite launch vehicles. The company has been assertive in developing or forwarding electric propulsion technologies, which had allowed the accommodation of more number of payloads into a single satellite.

OHB

OBH engages in the development of space technology and telematics. The company, primarily through its subsidiary, OHB System, engages in the development of navigation satellites, reconnaissance systems, environment satellites, meteorological satellites, technology testing vehicles, and telecommunications satellites.

Orbital ATK

Orbital AKT manufactures and supplies aerospace, defense, and aviation-related systems and equipment for government agencies and private stakeholders across the globe. The company, through its space systems business segment, offers small and medium-class satellites that are used for global and regional communications and broadcasting networks, as well as to carry out space-related scientific research. It also develops manned space systems used in Earth's orbit and deep space exploration applications.

Thales

Thales offers solutions primarily to the aerospace and defense companies across the globe. Thales, primarily through Thales Alenia Space, engages in space-related activities. Thales Alenia Space is a JV between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%). The company's Belgium unit has been engaged in designing power supply systems for over 16 years.

