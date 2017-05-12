Global Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Research Report 2017-2021: Alcoholic Drinks Market Valued at $2.26 Trillion and is Expected to Reach $2.52 Trillion by 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Beer Dispensers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global commercial beer dispensers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial beer dispensers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing preference for energy-efficient beer dispensers. Vendors and end-users are working toward reducing their carbon footprint in view of the global warming and high energy usage. Vendors are introducing environmentally friendly beer dispenser equipment, appealing to the eco-consciousness of operators in the end-user market.



According to the report, one driver in market is growing demand for chilled beer. The growth of the beer dispensers market is directly proportional to the growth in the alcoholic beverages industry. During the forecast period, the beer dispensers market will witness the volume expansion from developing countries compared to developed countries. Beer dispenser is mainly used by end-users to offer chilled beers.

During the forecast period, the alcoholic beverages segment in APAC will register a fast-paced growth with China and India as the key markets. In 2015, the alcoholic drinks market in APAC was valued at $535.5 billion and is expected to reach $673.4 billion by 2020. The market for alcoholic drinks dominates the beverage market across the globe. The global market for alcoholic beverages is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In 2015, the global alcoholic drinks market was valued at $2.26 trillion and is expected to reach $2.52 trillion by 2020.



Key vendors



Beverage Air

Fagor

Summit Appliances

True Manufacturing

Other prominent vendors



Continental Refrigerator

Kegworks

The Beer Giraffe

Turbo Air

Beerjet



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fw8rl7/global_commercial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716