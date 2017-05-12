FRP Grating Market Worth 574.2 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"FRP Grating Marketby Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Phenolic), Process (Molded, Pultruded), Application (Stair Treads, Walkways, Platforms), End-use Industry (Industrial, Water Management, Cooling Towers, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", Published by MarketsandMarkets', the FRP Grating Market is projected to reach USD 574.2 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.24% between 2016 and 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 71 market data tables and 69 figures spread through 149 pages and in-depth TOC on"FRP Grating Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/frp-grating-market-196188355.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The FRP Grating Market is driven by the increasing demand for corrosion-resistant and thermally stable materials in various industries. The need to replace steel/metal materials with lightweight and high strength materials is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the FRP Grating Market in the near future. FRP Grating are resistant to a range of chemicals, water, and corrosion, and are lightweight, due to which they are increasingly being used in stair treads, walkways, and platforms covers, among others.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=196188355

Based on resin type, the polyester segment of the FRP Grating Market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on resin type, the polyester segment of the FRP Grating Marketis expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of polyester resins in the marine, industrial, and water management end-use industries. Polyester resins have high strength and resistance to corrosion and a range of chemicals.

The industrial segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the FRP Grating Market in 2016

FRP Gratings are increasingly being used in various industries, due to the low maintenance cost of these gratings and their resistance to corrosion, water, and a range of chemicals. FRP Grating are used in the oil & gas, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for FRP Grating during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for FRP Grating, due to the presence of increasing industrialization in several countries in the region. China, India, and Japan are the major consumers of FRP Grating in the region. The increasing use of FRP Grating in various applications to ensure long-term durability and increase the service life of infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Key players operational in the FRP Grating Market are Strongwell Corporation (U.S.), Techno Composites Domine GmbH (U.K.), McNichols Company (U.S.), Meiser GmbH (U.K.), Bedford Reinforced Plastics (U.S.), and AGC MAtex Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=196188355

Browse Related Reports:

GFRP Composites Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane), Process (Manual Process, Compression Molding, Continuous Process, Injection Molding), Application (Wind Energy, Transportation, Marine, Pipe & Tanks) - Global Forecast to 2026

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-composites-market-142751329.html



Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market by Application (Recreational Vehicles, Building & Construction, Truck & Trailers, and Others), and by Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/frp-panels-and-sheets-market-201108918.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets