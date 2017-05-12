

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said that it has been notified by the Serious Fraud Office that it has commenced an investigation into Petrofac Limited and its subsidiaries. The Company believes that this is in connection with the investigation into Unaoil.



As previously disclosed, Petrofac engaged Unaoil, a Monaco based company, for the provision of local consultancy services primarily in Kazakhstan between 2002 and 2009.



The company said it is cooperating with the authorities. Ayman Asfari, Chief Executive Officer, and Marwan Chedid, Chief Operating Officer, have been questioned under caution by the SFO.



Separately, The U.K's SFO confirmed Friday that it is investigating the activities of Petrofac PLC, its subsidiaries, and their officers, employees and agents for suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering. This investigation is related to the SFO's ongoing investigation into the activities of Unaoil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX