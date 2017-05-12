MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - AGM Statement

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

The Company's AGM was held today at 14:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 16 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 18 and 19 were passed as special resolutions but special resolutions 17 and 20 were not passed.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR* %AGE VOTES

AGAINST %AGE VOTES

TOTAL %AGE of ISC VOTED** VOTES

WITHHELD*** 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 48,444,739 99.99 2,688 0.01 48,447,427 58.08% 52,194 2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 47,724,478 98.42 765,561 1.58 48,490,039 58.13% 9,582 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 47,997,165 98.99 491,118 1.01 48,488,283 58.13% 11,338 4. To declare a final dividend of 13.1 pence per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 48,490,123 100.00 159 0.00 48,490,282 58.13% 9,339 5. To elect Dermot Smurfit 48,340,221 99.70 146,094 0.30 48,486,315 58.13% 13,306 6. To elect Giles Wilson 48,314,543 99.64 173,904 0.36 48,488,447 58.13% 10,375 7. To elect Paul Baines 48,334,970 99.69 150,721 0.31 48,485,691 58.13% 13,930 8. To elect John Geddes 48,314,139 99.64 174,260 0.36 48,488,399 58.13% 11,222 9. To re-elect Forsyth Black 48,318,004 99.65 171,906 0.35 48,489,910 58.13% 9,579 10. To re-elect Geoff Eaton 48,386,485 99.79 100,578 0.21 48,487,063 58.13% 12,558 11. To re-elect Silla Maizey 48,377,173 99.77 110,165 0.23 48,487,338 58.13% 12,283 12. To re-elect Dermot Jenkinson 48,308,670 99.63 176,984 0.37 48,485,654 58.13% 10,401 13. To re-elect David Garman 48,257,868 99.53 228,623 0.47 48,486,491 58.13% 13,130 14. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor 47,786,501 99.03 468,791 0.97 48,255,292 57.85% 244,329 15. To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the Company's auditor 47,970,569 98.92 523,501 1.08 48,494,070 58.14% 1,985 16. Authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company 48,370,486 99.74 124,901 0.26 48,495,387 58.14% 4,234 17. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 24,613,287 50.76 23,875,278 49.24 48,488,565 58.13% 11,056 18. Purchase of own ordinary shares by the Company 48,459,448 99.94 30,784 0.06 48,490,232 58.13% 8,860 19. Purchase of own preference shares by the Company 48,479,525 99.99 5,874 0.01 48,485,399 58.13% 14,222 20. To call a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice 27,443,055 56.59 21,053,148 43.41 48,496,203 58.14% 3,418

* The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.

** The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 83,413,153.

*** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For and Against a resolution.

The Company notes that a significant number of votes were cast against resolution 17, which sought authority to disapply pre-emption rights, and resolution 20, which sought authority to call a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice. The Company will undertake a detailed review of any feedback received on these resolutions to ensure it fully understands the reasons behind the voting results and allow it to understand shareholders' concerns.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

