According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive skid plate market is expected to reach 74.408 million units by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 17%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005318/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive skid plate market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Skid Plate Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global skid plate market is growing as the number of off-road activities and adventure enthusiasts are increasing. Also, more people are concerned about their vehicles' underbody protection, which is another factor that fuels the growth of the market. A skid plate is placed underneath the vehicle to protect the main components (including the suspension, oil tank, and transmission system) of a vehicle.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global automotive skid plate market into four major segments by vehicle type. They are:

SUVs

Pickup trucks

Adventure motorcycles

ATVs

The top three vehicle type segments for the global automotive skid plate market are discussed below:

Global automotive skid plate market for SUVs

Many SUVs have skid plates fixed to both the rear and front parts of the vehicle. Thus, growth in the global SUV market correlates to the growth of skid plates. Skid plates have become an essential part of SUVs as SUVs are mainly used for off-road activities. Skid plates protect the major components of a vehicle that are placed underneath.

According to Praveen Kumar, a lead automotive components research analyst from Technavio, "Protecting such components like the oil tank and transmission system will increase the longevity of the vehicle. Many SUVs have skid plates fixed to both the front and rear parts of the vehicle

Global automotive skid plate market for pickup trucks

Skid plates are used to protect the underside of a vehicle. Skid plates are essential for off-road vehicles such as pickup trucks as they are used mainly in tough terrains. Since pickup trucks are used on paved and gravel surfaces, they have large tires with deep, open treads and a flexible suspension.

"By protecting the important components of vehicles, skid plates increase the longevity of the vehicles. The applicability of skid plates in pickup trucks will fuel the growth of the global automotive skid plate market," says Praveen.

Global automotive skid plate market for adventure motorcycles

Adventure motorcycles are used on paved and unpaved roads, and they are also known as enduro or dual purpose motorcycles. They have a sturdy frame and a bigger fuel tank as they need to store more fuel for touring purposes. They have higher ground clearance than traditional motorcycles as they are used in rough terrains.

Even though the ground clearance is high, most riders equip their motorcycles with skid plates to protect the underbody of the engine. Skid plates give protection to the water pump or sump, which is mounted on the underside of a motorcycle engine, from dirt and debris.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

All-Pro

Offroad

Setina Manufacturing Company

RCI Metalworks

Relentless Off-road Fabrication

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Shocks and Struts Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Clutch Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like wheels and tirespowertrain, and automotive electronics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005318/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com