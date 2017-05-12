

London, 12 May 2017 - EastPharma (EAST LI), today announces that following today's Annual General Meeting of Eastpharma Ltd, the Board of EastPharma Ltd is pleased to announce that the resolutions for ordinary general assembly meeting proposed were duly passed by shareholders and all the information can be reached through www.eastpharma.com.



EastPharma Ltd - a company active in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Turkey and in other regional markets; for further information please visit www.eastpharma.com.



