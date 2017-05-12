Techfino Launches CleanSweep File Manager in NetSuite Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / NetSuite consultant and certified partner Techfino has launched a new SuiteApp called CleanSweep File Manager which allows NetSuite customers to manage data growth in their NetSuite File Cabinet. This new app will automatically back up content of the File Cabinet to the cloud.

A user may configure a special purge policy that allows for automatic removal of certain files, while also ensuring that they could be retrieved from the Cleansweap File Manager later, if necessary.

From the SuiteApp download page:

CleanSweep File Manager helps NetSuite customers archive the contents of their file cabinet to the cloud for lower cost storage. After safely storing all documents to the CleanSweep cloud, customers can automatically purge the contents of their file cabinet on a scheduled basis, freeing up valuable space in NetSuite and reducing clutter.

Techfino also plans to launch a number of additional products coming this year, including CleanSweep Archive, CleanSweep Archive & Purge, and CleanSweep Purge.

Techfino recently attended SuiteWorld 2017 as an Exhibitor where a number of professionals gather to network and showcase their services.

