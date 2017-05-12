Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics in South-East Asia Markets to 2022 - Extremely Competitive Owing to the Number of New Drug Approvals - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics in South-East Asia Markets to 2022 - Novel JAK and IL-6 Receptor Inhibitors to Stimulate Moderate Growth Despite Launch of Biosimilars of Blockbuster Anti-TNFs" report to their offering.

The advent of biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD) has boosted the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) market tremendously over the last two decades. The South-East Asia market, which for the purposes of this report comprises South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%, from USD1.04 Billion in 2015 to USD1.44 Billion in 2022. South Korea accounted for most of the market in 2015 with a 29.9% share, followed by Malaysia with 19.0%, the Philippines with 14.2%, Vietnam with 9.4%, Taiwan with 8.5%, Indonesia with 7.1%, Singapore with 6.4%, and Thailand with 5.5%.

The entry of new therapies over the forecast period will stimulate market growth. Promising pipeline candidates include Eli Lilly and Incyte's baricitinib, Regeneron's sarilumab, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Johnson & Johnson's sirukumab, Astellas' peficitinib (ASP015K), and AbbVie's upadacitinib. Galapagos' filgotinib is in late-stage development, but it will not be launched during the forecast period, as its Phase III trial completion date is in Q3 2020.

The therapeutic market for RA has become extremely competitive owing to the number of new drug approvals. Competition for tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a) inhibitors is particularly fierce and now dominates the treatment market for RA patients who are refractory to first-line DMARDs. In 2015, Humira (adalimumab), MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) and Remicade (infliximab) were ranked among the top-10 best-selling drugs in the world, with global revenue of USD14.01 Billion, USD7.33 Billion and USD6.56 Billion, respectively, reflecting their groundbreaking clinical and commercial success.

