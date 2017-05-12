

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - When Amazon slashed its minimum purchase price to $25 from $35, Target is on the reverse path and raised its free shipping threshold to $35 from $25. However, Target's REDcard holders will continue to enjoy free shipping for any amount of purchase and that too with a five percent discount.



Target has been offering free shipping for a purchase of $25 since February 2015. The retailer said the current revision of its online shipping policy is to better serve guests and enhance its business.



The Minneapolis based retailer has been testing a next day home delivery program namely Target Restock for everyday household staples. The launch is expected in this summer.



Walmart has fixed its free shipping threshold to $35 from $49 in February .



Lower sales and weaker margins have been annoying Target. It has recorded a 43 percent fall in fourth quarter profit from last year.



