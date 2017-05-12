

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fyre Media founder Billy McFarland has reportedly informed employees that the company's payroll has been indefinitely suspended.



According to a audio clip obtained by Vice News, in a meeting between Billy McFarland, Ja Rule, and employees, McFarland said that the company's is unable to proceed with the payroll.



'After conferring with our counsel and all financial people, unfortunately we are not able to proceed with payroll. We're not firing anyone, we're just letting you know that there will be no payroll in the short term,' McFarland said.



'We're not firing anybody. We're just letting you know that there will be no payroll in the short term. That said, if you want to stick with us, we'd love to have you and we'd love to work together and hunker down and get back to a place where everything resumes to business as usual as usual,' he added.



When an employee asked during the call that why aren't the company firing them so that they could collect unemployment. McFarland replied, 'If that impacts you, you can email me.'



Fyre Media recently became infamous for organizing the promotional Fyre Festival that was promoted by McFarland and rapper Ja Rule. The festival turned out to be a disaster, which media dubbed as the Hunger Games for rich. Promoted as a luxury event in the Bahamas, organizers provided substandard food and accommodation in repurposed disaster relief tents, which infuriated rich attendees, some of whom paid up to $12,000 to attend the program.



