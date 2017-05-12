Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial meat processing equipment marketreport. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global commercial meat processing equipmentmarket is driven by the growing inclination of consumers toward protein-rich foods. As the processed meat is preserved by salting, curing, smoking, and drying, the demand for processed meat is increasing, thereby driving the global commercial meat processing equipment market. The expansion of supermarkets in key markets like the US, Germany, and Australia also drives the market's growth.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, "The leading players in the global market are increasing their focus on improving the features in their meat processing equipment. For instance, Hobart has come up with a reverse switch in their meat grinding equipment and it helps to avoid jamming problems during meat processing. Vendors are also focusing on adding more features to the commercial meat processing equipment such as additional protective guards and micro switches to safeguard the equipment cleaning operations."

The report also states that vendors are facing various market challenges, owing to factors such as fluctuation in the raw material prices and the cost associated with logistics and shipping. Stainless steel is the major raw material used in the manufacturing of commercial meat processing equipment. Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials impacts the cost of production and profit margins of the vendors. Moreover, the market is also significantly fragmented and vendors need to compete with more number of players.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Hobart

Hobart offers products for both the foodservice industry and food retail industry. The company has a wide range of products in cooking equipment, food preparation equipment, commercial dishwashers, weighing and wrapping equipment. The meat processing equipment such as meat saw, mixer, and grinder comes in the food preparation equipment segment of the company.

Vollrath

Vollrath produces food preparation equipment, warming equipment, frozen equipment, serving equipment, steam table pans, and professional cookwares. The company produces grinders and electric slicers and mixers under the food preparation equipment, which can be used for meat processing also.

BIRO Manufacturing Company

BIRO Manufacturing Company offering a wide range of meat processing machines. The company offers more than 35 items including meat saws, tenderizers, meat grinders, meat cutters, horizontal slicers, and other meat processing machines. The product line also includes industrial and table top vacuum tumblers and poultry cutters.

Sirman

Sirman is a manufacturer of food processing machine for both professional kitchen and retail industries. The products include blenders, saws, cutters, chillers, Juicers, ovens, hamburger presses, fryers, and mixers. The company caters to end-users such as butcher shops, supermarkets, caterers, and pizzerias.

Weston

Weston produces various type of food processing machines including meat grinders, sealers, smokers, dehydrators, burger presses, slow cookers, fryers, and gadgets. Weston's products are offered across major retailers in the US and across the globe. The company is focused on promoting its products through endorsements and testimonials in advertisements.

